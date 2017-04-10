You are here

New members appointed to SGX's disciplinary and appeals committees

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 21:11
by
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) has appointed new members from the legal, corporate finance, directorships, accounting and capital markets background, to its independent disciplinary and appeals committees with effect from April 10.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The appointments were made in consultation with the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Six new members have been appointed to the Disciplinary Committee which hears charges brought by SGX against persons who have breached its listing, trading or clearing rules.

They include Drew & Napier's senior counsel Cavinder Bull as co-chairman and RHTLaw Taylor Wessing senior partner Tan Chong Huat as deputy chairman. The other four committee members are GIG Consulting director Cheng Ai Phing, OCBC Bank (M) Bhd senior adviser George Lee, TC Capital Pte Ltd chief executive Tommy Tan and Finix Corporate Advisor partner Soh Gim Teik.

The two new members appointed to the Appeals Committee are Baker McKenzie's senior counsel Chan Leng Sun as deputy chairman and Cornerstone Advisors managing director Kan Yut Keong as member.

The new appointees replace members who have recently retired or who will be retiring after having served for about nine years or more on the respective committees, said SGX.

