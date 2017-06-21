You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

New Nestle CEO moves to sell US sweets brands

He aims to boost group's health strategy, focus on fastest growing businesses such as coffee, pet food
Monday, June 19, 2017 - 05:50

Washington

NESTLE'S new chief executive officer is putting the world's biggest food company on a diet, moving to shed its US confectionery business as he seeks growth from healthier and more profitable businesses.

Half a year after taking the helm at the Vevey, Switzerland-based

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Lee Kuan Yew's final will was not drafted by Stamford Law: Lee Hsien Yang
2 More local law firms willing to take in trainees, but without pay
3 Lee Hsien Yang unhappy over delay and uncertainty in demolishing Oxley Road House: Goh Chok Tong
4 Lee Hsien Yang plans to leave Singapore
5 Lee Suet Fern steps down as Singapore managing partner of Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening