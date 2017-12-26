You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

New Silkroutes seeks to extend trading halt

Tue, Dec 26, 2017 - 8:39 AM
huangjy@sph.com.sg@ClaireHuangBT

SINGAPORE-LISTED New Silkroutes Group (NSG) on Tuesday morning has called for the trading halt to continue further.

The company said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange (SGX) that it is in the best interests of shareholders and the firm to maintain suspension of trading of its shares until ongoing negotiations wrap up.

The group is in active negotiations with "various parties on potential investments into the company, as well as acquisitions by the company".

"Due to the year-end vacations, these negotiations have taken longer than anticipated," the group said, adding that as the share price and market capitalisation are key factors in these negotiations, further trading halt would "prevent leakage of material information and unusual trading activities in the company's shares during this period of negotiations".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On Nov 29, NSG requested a trading halt pending the release of an announcement.

In early November, the company said that it is expecting revenue of at least US$500 million for the 2018 fiscal year after turnover doubled while loss widened for the first fiscal quarter.

If the forecast is realised, revenue for fiscal 2018 would grow by at least 15 per cent over the US$433 million for 2017.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

Keppel, SembMarine stocks fall 2.5% in early trading

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental

VibroPower: 'Misalignment of expectations' behind financial controller resignations

Keppel's China marina divestment remains stalled amid legal battle

First Sponsor to buy second office property in Amsterdam's CBD for 55.5m euros

Q&M Dental wraps up strategic review and concludes no changes needed

Editor's Choice

2017-12-08T051152Z_77954529_RC16E4EA56F0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Dec 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's tourism industry set to finish 2017 on strong note

keppel26.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector

BT_20171225_KRFCL_3235181.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

FCL enters German last-mile logistics sector

Most Read

1 Keppel to take hit in earnings, but 'will survive'
2 Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector
3 World's most expensive home to hit market at US$500 million
4 Trump travel ban dealt blow by San Francisco appeals court
5 MBS's staff and star power drive Sands for Singapore outreach
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

2017-12-08T051152Z_77954529_RC16E4EA56F0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Dec 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's tourism industry set to finish 2017 on strong note

Dec 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel's China marina divestment remains stalled amid legal battle

Dec 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

First Sponsor to buy second office property in Amsterdam's CBD for 55.5m euros

Dec 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening