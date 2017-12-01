You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
TRADING DEBUTS

No Signboard closes slightly higher on debut

Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 5:50 AM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

Singapore

CATALIST-LISTED No Signboard Holdings closed at 29 Singapore cents on its trading debut on Thursday, up from its initial public offering (IPO) price of 28 cents per share.

Some 76.8 million shares worth S$23.98 million changed hands on the company's first day of trading.

Shares in the family-owned seafood restaurant chain had opened at 31 cents and clawed their way up to a high of 33 cents during the day's trading.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Sam Lim, chief executive officer of No Signboard Holdings, said: "We are proud to have grown from our modest beginnings as a seafood hawker stall to one of the leading F&B (food and beverage) players in Singapore. We will continue to leverage on our strong brand and industry network to grow new and complementary F&B businesses."

The IPO, which closed on Tuesday, was 23.6 times subscribed. Excluding shares that were offered to cornerstone investors, the IPO size totalled 65.7 million shares. The public was offered 2.5 million shares and the rest were placement shares.

No Signboard owns three restaurants at the Esplanade, VivoCity and The Central @ Clarke Quay, as well as one franchisee at Mattar Road.

It raised net proceeds of S$18.7 million through the IPO, of which S$10 million will be used to build a new brewery in Indonesia and grow the in-house beer brand Draft Denmark. No Signboard will also use S$5 million to launch a new Chinese casual-dining chain with two restaurants planned in the second half of next year.

Mohamed Nasser Ismail, head of equity capital market (SME) and head of capital market development at the Singapore Exchange (SGX), said: "Its listing will not only strengthen SGX's consumer cluster, but also offer investors an opportunity to participate in the continued growth of Singapore's F&B industry, as the company ventures further into complementary beer and ready-meal businesses as well as establish a new chain of casual-dining restaurants."

No Signboard's listing brings the total number of consumer companies listed on the SGX to 150, with a combined market capitalisation of more than S$150 billion. The total number of companies listed on the Catalist stands at 198, with a combined market capitalisation of over S$12 billion.

Companies & Markets

SGX aims to strike a balance in review of dual-class shares

Ying Li's RMB3.3b deal: Time for a dividend?

Court gives nod to Marco Polo's debt revamp schemes

SPH Reit studying overseas markets such as Australia for future acquisitions

S'pore total market cap rises in November

GLP's shareholders give green light for privatisation

Editor's Choice

Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive

BT_20171201_CHFEE1_3202326.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Government & Economy

More clarity in doctors' fees by next year

Most Read

1 MAS flags risks from 'excessive exuberance' in property market
2 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
3 Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher
4 GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist
5 CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171201_ANGSGX_3202241.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX aims to strike a balance in review of dual-class shares

Dec 1, 2017
Real Estate

Another warning on property market puts developers on the defensive

Dec 1, 2017
Banking & Finance

Credit card curbs rein in borrowing binge

BT_20171201_CHFEE1_3202326.jpg
Dec 1, 2017
Government & Economy

More clarity in doctors' fees by next year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening