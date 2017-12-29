No Signboard's full-year earnings fall 1.3%

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
CATALIST-LISTED No Signboard Holdings Limited posted a 1.3 per cent drop in its full-year earnings, despite a 7.3 per cent rise in revenue.
For the full year ended Sept 30, 2017, No Signboard's net profit was S$7.7 million, down from S$7.8 million the year before.
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo