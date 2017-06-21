You are here
Noble Group shares surge 46% on reports of credit facility extension
Stock hits as high as 48 Singapore cents in brisk trading, before closing the day at 47.5 cents
Singapore
SHARES in Noble Group surged on Monday on news reports that the commodity trader has been granted an extension till October of a US$2 billion credit facility that was due to expire this week.
The stock jumped at the opening bell and spiked to as high as 48 Singapore cents
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg