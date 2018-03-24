You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Noble Group slapped with another lawsuit - this time seeking over US$260m

PT Atlas Resources also wants to cancel marketing deals with Noble and unwind equity transactions
Sat, Mar 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180324_JHNOBLE24_3365017.jpg
Noble's shrink-to-survive strategy has seen the company sell off a slew of businesses worldwide, scaling back to its Asian roots with a rump business that's focused on coal trading.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Jakarta

NOBLE Group Ltd's week of woe just got a lot worse as the trader, which has defaulted on its notes and seen founder Richard Elman quit the board, was sued by an Indonesian coal miner for more than a quarter of a billion dollars in a case that may jeopardise some of its remaining business.

In addition to the sum sought, PT Atlas Resources is seeking to cancel marketing deals with Noble Group and one of its units made in 2013, as well as unwinding equity transactions between the two groups, according to a court summary of the lawsuit filed by the miner in the Central Jakarta court this week.

On Friday, the Hong Kong-based trader said that while it's aware of the case, it hadn't yet been served and it plans to contest the claims.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After a three-year crisis, the fate of the Hong Kong-based company that was once Asia's largest commodity trader hangs in the balance as chairman Paul Brough battles to push through a restructuring that aims to hand control to creditors. Following billions of dollars in losses, the viability of the revamped business - should that win approval - will turn on its ability to generate profits from remaining operations to service a reduced debt load.

Noble Group said in its statement on Friday it's aware PT Atlas has filed the lawsuit seeking compensation of more than US$260 million. "The company is not aware of the grounds for the claim or any further details relating to the same. Nonetheless, the company intends to vigorously defend any claim if served."

The default may have significant consequences for Noble Group if it prompts trading counterparties to walk away from contracts. Before the default, Mr Brough had told investors it was "important from a customer and supplier perspective that we are seen to be compliant with our borrowing obligations."

Neel Gopalakrishnan, senior credit strategist at DBS Group Holdings, said: "The initiation of legal actions against Noble this week further complicates Noble's restructuring.

"For bondholders, the key is still whether the company would be able to turn around its core businesses, which would ultimately determine how much they recover."

On Thursday, Noble Group said it's possible, though unlikely, bondholders could force it into liquidation after it failed to pay its 2018 bonds at maturity, although it argued any attempt by creditors to wind it up would likely fail. That followed a blow earlier in the week when major shareholder Goldilocks Investment Co also sued the company, alleging that Noble Group inflated profits to raise money. Mr Elman's resignation as a non-executive director was announced midweek.

Noble Group's shrink-to-survive strategy has seen the company sell off a slew of businesses worldwide, scaling back to its Asian roots with a rump business that's focused on coal trading. PT Atlas's 2016 annual report says it has a longstanding agreement with Noble.

Its case, which was registered in the Central Jakarta court on March 19, is against Noble Group Ltd, chief executive officer William Randall, as well as Noble Resources International Pte. It relates to share sales of PT Alhasanie, PT Borneo Minerals and PT Sumber Daya Kumala, the Indonesian company said in an exchange statement. PT Alhasanie and PT Borneo Minerals are Atlas units, while PT Sumber Daya Kumala is no longer a unit.

The court summary said PT Atlas seeks to cancel the marketing deals, and the share sales from 2013, according to the online posting. The alleged losses include a loss of income from its coal-related business, it said. The Indonesian company's corporate secretary declined to comment on the lawsuit.

As Noble Group's crisis escalates, its market value in Singapore has plummeted to less than US$94 million, with some major shareholders trimming stakes this week, including Prudential Plc.

Under Mr Brough's debt-for-equity revamp plan, it's proposed that senior creditors will take the largest stake in a new company, diluting existing holders.

"One by one, a lot of guys may be trying to have a go at this sort of punch," said Brayan Lai, an analyst at credit research firm Bondcritic Ltd, citing Atlas's lawsuit and Goldilocks's lawsuit earlier this week. After Goldilocks's filing, Noble Group said it's prepared to defend the case. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates

Dairy Farm to hold 18.25% stake in Robinsons Retail Holdings

New CEO cooking up a fresh strategy at struggling LifeBrandz

Public tranche in Ayondo IPO nets subscription of 4½ times

Corporate digest

Emas Offshore sinks further into the red for H2 2017, FY2017

Editor's Choice

Mar 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates

BT_20180324_VICUBE24_3364151.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

Stuck in a loveless relationship with your job

BT_20180324_LATESTINSIDE_3364898.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Brunch

Plant Pharma

Most Read

1 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
2 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
3 Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL
4 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
5 Hyflux's Olivia Lum to retire from ST Engineering board due to business commitments
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180324_VKWAR24_3365047.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Opinion

Trump's unfair tariffs will achieve little, and hurt many

Mar 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's silver linings playbook for the storm clouds ahead

BT_20180324_STROBOTS24_3364919.jpg
Mar 24, 2018
Technology

New centre for robotics and automation to join startup hub

Mar 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Independent fact-checking council can combat deliberate online falsehoods, say SPH, CNA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening