Noble has not convinced all on its move into rare earths

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
NOBLE Group, in its first investment in a long time, has latched on to the clean energy bandwagon.
While its management's effort to steer the group into what appears to be a promising business is laudable, the group will have to address questions on its choice of investment target so far
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo