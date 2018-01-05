You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Nordic Group to buy Tuas property for S$6.2m

Fri, Jan 05, 2018 - 1:45 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

PRECISION engineering and systems integration solutions provider, Nordic Group, has signed an option to purchase an industrial property in Tuas at a consideration of S$6.2 million from Microdyn-Nadir Singapore Pte Ltd.

The property occupies an area of 5,677.90 square metres and comprises all buildings and plant and equipment on the plot of land in Tuas Avenue, Nordic Group said after Friday noon.

The lease period is 30 years from Dec 16, 1989, plus an option for another 30 years.

The second option term has been granted by Jurong Town Corporation and runs from Dec 16, 2019.

Nordic said: "The property is directly opposite the newly acquired subsidiary Ensure Engineering Pte Ltd and this will enable the company to consolidate three of the subsidiaries together under one roof."

The group expects to tap bank loans to fund the property purchase.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_050118_1.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

BP_SG_050118_2.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Call to stagger GST hike; or lower registration threshold for companies: Deloitte

BT_20180105_LMXSERGE5_3249514.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serge Pun goes where others fear to tread

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
3 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
4 Venture Corp to join STI from Jan 5, replacing GLP
5 Ex-banker found liable for S$6.5m guarantee claimed by former client
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz_vanke_050117 (1).jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

China Vanke, Vanke's unit SCPG, Triwater unveiled as buyers of CapitaLand's malls

Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades CDL to 'buy' on property market upswing

Jan 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SembMarine, Sunpower Group

Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Memories Group begins trading on SGX at S$0.285 after reverse takeover of SHC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening