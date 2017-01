OCBC Bank and Great Eastern Holdings said on Thursday that they have appointed a financial adviser to review their combined stakes in United Engineers and WBL Corporation.

They have appointed Credit Suisse, the parties said in a regulatory announcement, adding: "Such strategic review is still ongoing and there is no certainty that the review will result in the completion of any transaction or other options."