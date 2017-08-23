OCBC inks 10-year collaboration pact with Ningbo associate

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
OCBC Bank has signed a 10-year strategic cooperation agreement with 20 per cent associate Bank of Ningbo to collaborate across a range of business segments.
Most tangibly, OCBC will provide US$5 million as a training grant for Ningbo employees over the next decade as part
