OCBC sees margin pressure on Indonesian loan book
Bank also reports a 29% boost in net profit for the first quarter to S$1.11 billion
Singapore
THE more concerted push by the Indonesian government to limit loan rates to no more than 10 per cent in recent times has put pressure on the net interest margin (NIMs) of OCBC's loan book in the country, said the bank's chief Samuel Tsien.
