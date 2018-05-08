You are here

OCBC sees margin pressure on Indonesian loan book

Bank also reports a 29% boost in net profit for the first quarter to S$1.11 billion
Tue, May 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM
OCBC's net interest margin is weaker than its peers, in terms of both the increase from a year ago and on an absolute basis.
THE more concerted push by the Indonesian government to limit loan rates to no more than 10 per cent in recent times has put pressure on the net interest margin (NIMs) of OCBC's loan book in the country, said the bank's chief Samuel Tsien.

