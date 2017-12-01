Ocean Sky International appoints former Guocoland CEO as independent director

OCEAN Sky International - which is engaged in civil engineering, construction and real estate - has appointed Chia Boon Kuah as an independent director with effect from Dec 1.

Mr Chia was chief operating officer of property sales and executive director at Far East Organisation from 2003-2014. He was group president and chief executive officer at Guocoland Ltd from 2014-2015.

Mr Chia, 60, will be a member of the audit committee, nominating committee and remuneration committee.

He is also currently a director of Far East Hospitality Trust, Guocoland Ltd and Guocoland (Malaysia) Berhad.