You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Oil exploration firm Mirach mulls durian diversification

Mon, Apr 09, 2018 - 7:36 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

MIRACH Energy, which operates as an upstream oil and gas company in Indonesia, on Monday said it would expand into selling durians and other agricultural crops, adding to the earlier diversification plan to move into property investments.

It had earlier said it plans to buy 70 per cent of RCL, a company that specialises in the business of timber and logging, cultivation, agriculture and plantation management.

Mirach said diversifying into the sale of agricultural crops is a "synergistic and logical business expansion" from the proposed property investment.

The group is likely to initially focus on the South-east Asia and China for its new investments.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Yanlord buys stakes in two property development firms in Tianjin

Trendlines reveals its 'Most Valuable Portfolio company' to be Stimatix, valued at US$42.6m

Keppel O&M wins order from Sinanju for Singapore's first LNG-powered bunker tanker

SIA named world's best airline by TripAdvisor

Hot stock: Kingboard Copper share price rises 19.7% to hit decade high

MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit

Editor's Choice

BT_20180409_GCCREDIT28_3384806.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Banking & Finance

Asia focus fuels growth for Credit Suisse

file6zgdj8lyrdf133plh73u.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Transport

Lufthansa Group going digital in a big way

BT_20180409_ANGTOPLINE9_3385389.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Making room for renewable energy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
3 Rebuilt house in Bin Tong Park sold for S$48m
4 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
5 Malaysia gears up for 'unpredictable' election with parliament's dissolution
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

C&W_United Mansion_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Real Estate

United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price

C&W_United Mansion_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

mindchamps.jpg
Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit

Apr 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M wins order from Sinanju for Singapore's first LNG-powered bunker tanker

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening