Oil exploration firm Mirach mulls durian diversification

MIRACH Energy, which operates as an upstream oil and gas company in Indonesia, on Monday said it would expand into selling durians and other agricultural crops, adding to the earlier diversification plan to move into property investments.

It had earlier said it plans to buy 70 per cent of RCL, a company that specialises in the business of timber and logging, cultivation, agriculture and plantation management.

Mirach said diversifying into the sale of agricultural crops is a "synergistic and logical business expansion" from the proposed property investment.

The group is likely to initially focus on the South-east Asia and China for its new investments.