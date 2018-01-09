You are here

Olam CEO appointed World Business Council for Sustainable Development chair

Tue, Jan 09, 2018 - 6:00 PM
SUNNY Verghese, Olam International's chief executive officer and co-founder, has been appointed chair of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

WBCSD said in a release that he is the first Asia-based CEO to be elected to this position, and the first chair from the agri-sector. The group of over 200 businesses advocates progress on sustainable development.

His appointment is effective as of Jan 1, and is a two-year term. He succeeds Paul Polman, chief executive of Unilever, as chair.

Mr Verghese said in a statement: "In leading a global agri business operating across 70 markets, I've seen intimately how each action we take separately as business leaders can impact millions of people, as well as the planet. The potential is even greater when we come together to take collective positive action."

Mr Verghese joined Olam International's corporate responsibility and sustainability committee last Thursday.

He is also a commissioner of the Business and Sustainable Development Commission, which aims to push the business world to achieve the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
