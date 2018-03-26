You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Olam signs Asia's first sustainability-linked club loan facility of US$500m

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 7:49 PM
leejamie@sph.com.sg@JamieLeeBT

file6ydpl9mf45f1dws5q7jo.jpg
COMMODITIES firm Olam International on Monday said it has secured a three-year sustainability-linked revolving credit facility of US$500 million.
PHOTO: OLAM

COMMODITIES firm Olam International on Monday said it has secured a three-year sustainability-linked revolving credit facility of US$500 million.

Under the facility, Olam would need to meet improvement targets for a "comprehensive range" of environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics. These will be assessed by Sustainalytics, an ESG and corporate governance research and ratings firm.

If the annual ESG targets are hit, the interest rate on the facility will be subsequently reduced.

This is Asia's first sustainability-linked club loan, with participation from 15 banks. ING Bank is the sustainability co-ordinator for the facility, and BNP Paribas is the facility agent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a media statement, Olam's co-founder and group chief executive officer Sunny Verghese said: "We are proud to be the first company in Asia and the agri-sector to secure a sustainability-linked medium-term club loan that links interest rate on the loan to achieving clear sustainability targets.

"Olam is grateful to the 15 banks that have participated in this innovative facility. We believe that this will serve as a catalyst in further developing sustainability-linked financing in the region. This is a good example of how sustainable companies can become more successful and of how we can 'do good' and 'do well' at the same time."

Companies & Markets

Food Empire's auditors issue qualified opinion over investment in cafe chain

Full-year profits up by 163% for Tan Chong International, board proposes dividend

Rig equipment maker Gaylin plans to buy chairman's associated O&G firm

Huan Hsin's auditors draw emphasis of matter on RTO plans, liabilities

Noble appoints ex-StanChart banker as independent director

Ho Bee Land to invest up to 90m euros in Credit Suisse's European property fund

Editor's Choice

BT_20180326_SWCHANGI2_3365544.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

Changi helps youths spread their wings

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_SHTAP51KT_3365706.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
3 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
4 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Rowsley, HLH Group, Far East Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Technology

Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble directors say proposed restructuring will result in 'fair and equitable treatment of all shareholders'

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening