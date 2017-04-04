You are here
O&M stocks may decouple from oil prices: analysts
A rebound in floating production contract awards is in sight with cost taking over as the key driver
Singapore
A REBOUND in floating production contract awards is in sight but this being fuelled more by cost reductions, say analysts, raises the possibility of offshore and marine (O&M) stock valuations decoupling from oil prices moving forward.
Data released by the Singapore
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg