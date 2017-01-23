You are here

Optus bags A$75m deal with Flight Centre

Monday, January 23, 2017 - 08:20
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

SINGTEL'S Australian subsidiary Optus has announced a A$75 million (S$80.6 million) five-year agreement with Flight Centre Travel Group to deliver a range of new collaboration and communication services.

The contract will support Flight Centre in the next phase of its transformation strategy to 2021, including delivering global security, mobility, expansion of data connectivity, as well as unified communications and collaboration services to more than 1,150 stores and 9,000 staff throughout Australia.

As part of the contract, within the next 12 months, Optus will migrate Flight Centre to the Optus CCaaS platform - a virtualised contact centre solution - that enables Flight Centre to increase its focus and resources to boost customer experience, improve staff management and other service offerings.
