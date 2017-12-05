You are here

Ossia International, BH Global put on SGX watch-list

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 3:50 PM
OSSIA International Limited announced on Tuesday that it will be placed on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) watch-list from Dec 5.

The firm said that this was due to its pre-tax losses for three most recently completed consecutive financial years, and an average daily market capitalisation of less than S$40 million over the last six months.

The regional distributor and retailer of luxury fashion apparel, bags, footwear, sporting goods and golf in the Asia-Pacific is the latest to join a number of companies that have announced their inclusion into the watch-list from Dec 5.

BH Global Corporation Limited had also announced on Tuesday that it was placed on the watch-list as it failed to meet the minimum trading price entry criteria.

The company may be removed from the watch-list if it has remained on the list for at least six months and recorded volume-weighted average price of at least S$0.20 over the last six months prior to an SGX review.

BH Global Corporation must meet the requirements within 36 months from Dec 5, failing which the exchange would delist the company or suspend trading in the company's shares.

On Monday, several companies announced that they will be put on the SGX's watch-list from Dec 5.

They include Informatics Education, Global Yellow Pages, Interra Resources and ISR Capital.

