You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OUE Commercial Reit spruces up One Raffles Place Shopping Mall

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 5:40 PM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

OUE Commercial Reit announced on Wednesday that its portfolio property One Raffles Place Shopping Mall will undergo asset enhancement initiatives in mid-2018 as part of efforts to revitalise the mall with a "more diverse and dynamic tenant mix".

The enhancements include improving the circulation areas of the mall, as well as creating more inviting and open retail space with better visibility. These upgrades will help provide a better shopping experience while simultaneously driving the per square foot productivity of the mall, said OUE C-Reit in a filing to the bourse.

It also announced the opening of a co-working space occupying more than 35,000 sq ft of space across a few levels at the mall.

Spaces, a co-working concept by IWG, a global provider of flexible workspace solutions, will launch its flagship site at One Raffles Place Shopping Mall to deliver a "strong lifestyle-led workspace for a creative way of working for entrepreneurs and established businesses alike", said OUE C-Reit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A unique aspect of Spaces will be its ability to host and launch retail and fashion-related events within a mall setting, added OUE C-Reit.

Tan Shu Lin, CEO of OUE C-Reit's manager, said: "As the mall attracts high shopper traffic of close to one million each month, necessity services and food & beverage tenants will remain the mainstay of the retail offering. The presence of a co-working space will further enhance the business traffic and synergy for One Raffles Place as an integrated commercial development."

One Raffles Place Shopping Mall will remain operational during the asset enhancement period. The implementation phases are carefully planned to minimise disruption to both tenants and shoppers. The cost of the renovation is not expected to have a material impact on OUE C-Reit's gearing.

Companies & Markets

The Place Holdings announces new CEO

Tee International Limited proposes bonus issue of warrants

Kori Holdings unit awarded contracts for Circle Line and Thomson-East Coast Line worth S$13.5m

Olam disposes its 50% equity interest of joint venture company to Wilmar International unit

Singtel partners Twilio on IoT platform for app developers

Hot stock: Oil and gas, offshore and marine stocks rise on Wednesday

Editor's Choice

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

BT_20180321_YOCOTEC19_3359257.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cotec Healthcare shares costs to deliver quality care in Vietnam

BT_20180321_RMNOBLE_3359173.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shareholder sues Noble and execs, accuses them of inflating profits

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
4 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director

BP_Noble Group_190318_26.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece

06590686.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Stocks

Trading error erases US$3b from Taiwan oil heavyweight

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening