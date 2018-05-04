You are here
OUE Lippo Healthcare issues profit warning for Q1
OUE Lippo Healthcare expects to report a net loss for the first quarter ended March 31, the group said in an exchange filing late on Thursday night.
The healthcare group said that the loss is attributable mainly to operating costs.
Further details will be disclosed when its releases its results on or before May 15.
In the meantime, the company advised shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing in its shares.