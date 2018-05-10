You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OUE Lippo Healthcare still in the red with Q1 net loss of S$2.7m

Wed, May 09, 2018 - 11:35 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

OUE Lippo Healthcare Limited is still in the red; posting a net loss of S$2.7 million for the first quarter. However, this bettered the net loss of S$11.2 million in the year-ago period.

Its loss per share narrowed to 0.141 Singapore cent, from a loss per share of 0.673 Singapore cent in the previous year.

For the three months ended March 31, revenue sank 6.1 per cent from S$10.5 million in fiscal 2017 to S$9.8 million.

In its filing with the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday evening, OUE Lippo said that the decrease in revenue was due mainly to lower revenue recorded by the Wuxi New District Phoenix Hospital and the China drug distribution business.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company added that revenue from rental of its Japan nursing facilities was stable in Japanese yen terms but was lower when translated to Singapore dollars due to a lower average exchange rate in Q1 2018 as compared with Q1 2017.

Net asset value per share jumped to 5.38 Singapore cents as at March 31, from 2.29 Singapore cents in three months ago.

OUE Lippo shares ended unchanged at S$0.128 on Wednesday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Fortis Healthcare provides undertaking to settle outstanding amounts: RHT Health Trust

HRNetGroup posts Q1 profit of S$16.3m, up 46% on year-ago period

Cosmosteel turns in a profit for Q2 FY2018

UOB acquires 28.66% stake in Hoe Leong Corp

Hatten Land still in the red with Q3 loss of RM13.2m

MoneyMax launches live e-auction site

Editor's Choice

_ALH5942.jpg
May 9, 2018
Technology

Singapore companies ill-prepared for Europe's data-protection law

BT_20180509_YOELIAS9_3428775.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Elias Green condo targeting en bloc

BT_20180509_KYOCBC9_3428745.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC launches S$20m digital skills training drive

Most Read

1 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
2 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
3 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
4 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
5 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Private apartment, condo rents fall 0.9% in April; HDB rents rise 0.4%: SRX Property

as-condo-0508.jpg
May 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

P5084133.JPG
May 9, 2018
Real Estate

Bulk sales of 22 River Valley apartments, 5 Bartley terrace houses

sgx5.jpg
May 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daily average trades on SGX rose 12% to S$1.3b in April

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening