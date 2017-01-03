You are here

OUTLOOK 2017

Oil price rebound may boost O&G contracting

But yards are diversifying into adjacent markets instead of holding out for O&G contracting to return to pre-crash levels
Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 05:50
by
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

As upstream O&G weakness persists, IE Singapore has encouraged O&M players to tap growth in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) sector, including demand for LNG bunkering and mini-LNG.
ST FILE PHOTO

Singapore

A REBOUND in oil prices towards the end of 2016 - if sustained through 2017 - may stimulate a recovery in offshore and marine contracting activity linked to conventional upstream oil and gas (O&G) projects.

But listed yard groups have not been holding their breaths

