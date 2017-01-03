You are here
OUTLOOK 2017
Oil price rebound may boost O&G contracting
But yards are diversifying into adjacent markets instead of holding out for O&G contracting to return to pre-crash levels
Singapore
A REBOUND in oil prices towards the end of 2016 - if sustained through 2017 - may stimulate a recovery in offshore and marine contracting activity linked to conventional upstream oil and gas (O&G) projects.
But listed yard groups have not been holding their breaths
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg