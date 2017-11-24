You are here
Overwhelming response to MindChamps IPO
28m offer shares were 21.4 times subscribed; public offer of 2m shares saw a subscription of 83 times
Singapore
MINDCHAMPS PreSchool Limited, the largest operator and franchiser of premium preschool centres in Singapore, said its initial public offer (IPO) was met with strong demand from both institutional and retail investors.
Some 28 million offer shares, excluding the reserved
