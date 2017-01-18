You are here

Owner of Swensen's to acquire Chilli Padi catering group

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 17:56
jaccheok@sph.com.sg@JacCheokBT

ABR Holdings, the food and beverage (F&B) company which owns and operates Swensen's in Singapore, announced on Wednesday its proposed acquisition of the catering group, Chilli Padi.
ABR said: "The board believes the proposed acquisition will enhance the F&B selections within the group's portfolio and bring in an established brand into the group's business, as well as expand its revenue base."

ABR on Wednesday entered into a memorandum of understanding with shareholders of Chilli Api Catering, Chilli Padi Nonya Catering, and Chilli Padi Nonya Restaurant - Patricia Lee, Lee Boon Hwa and Lee Cheng Watt - in relation to the proposed acquisition of their entire shareholdings in the target companies.

