PROPERTY developer Oxley Holdings on Tuesday said it has agreed with two buyers to grant overriding reversionary leases for certain private flats at the Royal Wharf Development, for about £18.5 million (S$32.2 million).

The two purchasers are Weathercourt Limited and Claycourt Limited, and the agreement is over private flats in Plots 13, 14, 17, 18, 20 and 24 of the Royal Wharf Development in London.