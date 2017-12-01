Oxley included on FTSE ST Large & Mid Cap Index, FTSE ST Mid Cap Index

OXLEY Holdings has been included on the FTSE ST Large & Mid Cap Index and the FTSE ST Mid Cap Index, following quarterly review changes to the FTSE ST Index Series, the property developer announced in a pre-market filing on Friday.

The FTSE ST Large & Mid Cap Index and the FTSE ST Mid Cap Index are part of the series of indices created for the Singapore market to represent various sized companies, sectors and themes.

As at Thursday's market close, Oxley was trading at 60 Singapore cents, down 1.5 Singapore cents or 2.44 per cent.