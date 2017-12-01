You are here

Oxley joins FTSE ST Large & Mid Cap Index, Mid Cap Index; Keppel-KBS US Reit in Small Cap Index

Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 8:31 AM
UPDATED Fri, Dec 01, 2017 - 1:01 PM
PROPERTY developer Oxley Holdings has been included on both the FTSE ST Large & Mid Cap Index and the FTSE ST Mid Cap Index, while Keppel-KBS US Reit has been included in the FTSE Small Cap Index.

Meanwhile, Oxley was taken out from the FTSE ST Small Cap Index in the latest changes, following quarterly reviews to the FTSE ST Index Series.

The FTSE ST Large & Mid Cap Index, FTSE ST Mid Cap Index and FTSE Small Cap Index are part of a broader series of indices created for the Singapore market to represent various sized companies, sectors and themes.

The changes above will be applied after the close of business on Friday, Dec 15, 2017 and will be effective on Monday, Dec 18, 2017.

As at 12.13pm on Dec 1, Oxley was trading at 61 Singapore cents, up one Singapore cent or 1.67 per cent, and Keppel-KBS US Reit was trading flat at 90 Singapore cents.

