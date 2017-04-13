Oxley unit prices its US$200m notes due 2021 at 6.375%

OXLEY Holdings' wholly owned subsidiary Oxley MTN has priced its US$200 million notes due 2021 at 6.375 per cent.

The notes, issued under its US$1 billion Guaranteed Euro Medium Term Note Programme, will bear an interest at a fixed rate of 6.375 per cent a year and mature on April 21, 2021, the firm said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Net proceeds from the bond issuance will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of borrowings, working capital and capital expenditure of Oxley Holdings, its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associated companies.

DBS Bank is the sole arranger of the programme. Credit Suisse (Singapore), DBS and UBS have been appointed as joint lead managers for the issuance of the notes.