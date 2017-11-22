You are here
Pacific Radiance to convene noteholders meeting on Dec 15
PACIFIC Radiance Ltd said that it will be convening an informal meeting with noteholders on Dec 15 at its office to update them on the progress of restructuring its S$100 million medium-term notes.
It had said last month that it received expressions of interest from potential investors, and secured a temporary suspension on certain bank debt obligations.
The medium-term notes, which have an interest of 4.3 per cent, are due to mature next year.