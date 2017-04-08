You are here
Palm planters in Malaysia face labour shortage as Indonesia workers stay away
Weaker ringgit, increased opportunities at home hit number of field hands
Kuala Lumpur
MALAYSIAN palm oil planters say they are bracing for a severe labour shortage, with workers who typically stream over the border from neighbouring Indonesia to harvest crops staying away due to the weaker ringgit and increased opportunities at home.
A dearth of workers
