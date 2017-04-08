You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Palm planters in Malaysia face labour shortage as Indonesia workers stay away

Weaker ringgit, increased opportunities at home hit number of field hands
Saturday, April 8, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170408_NSPALM8_2830731.jpg
Malaysian palm oil planters estimate 70% of their workforce comes from Indonesia, with staff traditionally drawn by the chance to earn higher wages in a culture with many similarities to their own.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIAN palm oil planters say they are bracing for a severe labour shortage, with workers who typically stream over the border from neighbouring Indonesia to harvest crops staying away due to the weaker ringgit and increased opportunities at home.

A dearth of workers

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 Ital Auto to be new importer for Maserati
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening