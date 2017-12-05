Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role

Mr Seah had indicated his wish to devote more time and attention to his new role as chairman of SMRT, a position he was appointed to in July, said Pavilion Energy chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican.

TEMASEK Holdings unit Pavilion Energy's current chief executive Seah Moon Ming is stepping down, in order to focus more on his role as chairman of SMRT Corp.

Frederic Bernaud, who is currently employed by Gazprom Marketing and Trading (GM&T) group in London, has been appointed the new CEO with effect from Feb 1.

"The board is confident that Moon Ming leaves the group in a strong position, and the group will transit to (the) new leadership well based on these solid foundations," he said in a statement.

Mr Bernaud is currently the chief commercial officer of LNG, oil/LPG and shipping at GM&T. Prior to this role, he was the global head of LNG trading and shipping at Total SA.

The French national has more than 25 years of experience in the energy, oil and gas sectors, which includes establishing and managing commercial, trading and shipping businesses in global energy markets, Pavilion Energy said in its press release.