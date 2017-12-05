You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 5:09 PM
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

pavilion.jpg
Mr Seah had indicated his wish to devote more time and attention to his new role as chairman of SMRT, a position he was appointed to in July, said Pavilion Energy chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican.

TEMASEK Holdings unit Pavilion Energy's current chief executive Seah Moon Ming is stepping down, in order to focus more on his role as chairman of SMRT Corp.

Frederic Bernaud, who is currently employed by Gazprom Marketing and Trading (GM&T) group in London, has been appointed the new CEO with effect from Feb 1.

Mr Seah had indicated his wish to devote more time and attention to his new role as chairman of SMRT, a position he was appointed to in July, said Pavilion Energy chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican.

"The board is confident that Moon Ming leaves the group in a strong position, and the group will transit to (the) new leadership well based on these solid foundations," he said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Bernaud is currently the chief commercial officer of LNG, oil/LPG and shipping at GM&T. Prior to this role, he was the global head of LNG trading and shipping at Total SA.

The French national has more than 25 years of experience in the energy, oil and gas sectors, which includes establishing and managing commercial, trading and shipping businesses in global energy markets, Pavilion Energy said in its press release.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Companies & Markets

Ossia International, BH Global put on SGX watch-list

Alliance Mineral receives all payments from Burwill under share placement exercise

SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot

GuocoLand subsidiary enters into JV with GuocoLand Assets to take part in land tender

Court gives nod to withdraw bankruptcy applications against Jason Holdings' directors

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng keeps 'buy' on Best World with S$1.88 target price

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises, keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Two Airbnb hosts in Singapore charged over illegal home-sharing in first case under new laws

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening