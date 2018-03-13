You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Perennial, Chesham sign sale and purchase agreement for Capitol buy-out; deal to be completed on May 8

Tue, Mar 13, 2018 - 7:14 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

THE sale and purchase agreement has been signed for Perennial Real Estate Holdings' consolidation of its interest in the iconic Capitol Singapore project.

The property's two co-owners - mainboard-listed Perennial and Chesham Properties, a Pontiac Land Group affiliate - inked the deal on Tuesday, with the completion of the acquisition set for May 8.

The signing of the agreement came one day after the news that Chesham has decided to sell its half-stake in the iconic heritage site.

Perennial will pay roughly S$528 million in a deal to take over the landmark mixed development at the junction of North Bridge Road and Stamford Road.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The two parties had been deadlocked in a years-long business disagreement over the Capitol project, with observers noting that the property's performance has suffered as a result.

The sale and purchase agreement can be inspected during normal business hours at Perennial's office at 8, Shenton Way, #36-01.

Perennial said in its announcement on the Singapore Exchange website that the agreement will be available for inspection for three months.

The company added that it will make the necessary announcements when there are further material developments on this matter.

Perennial closed up on Tuesday by S$0.01, or 1.16 per cent, at S$0.87.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180313_LKSOREAL13_3347454.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform

BT_20180313_ABCAPITOL13_3347312.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Perennial to acquire Capitol project after S$528m buy-out

2018-02-26T062720Z_2039803978_RC1F736951E0_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-GROUP-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble skips coupon payment for bonds due 2022

Most Read

1 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
2 Changes to parking provisions will be shot in the arm for car-lite vision
3 Property agencies' Big 3 join forces in online platform
4 Hot stock: Boustead Singapore says substantial shareholder keen to exit
5 Park Place Residences to launch final 219 units for sale on Apr 7
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS, CAD widen joint investigations to all capital markets, financial advisory offences

Monetary Authority of Singapore1.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

condo.jpg
Mar 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property

2018-02-19T014817Z_738022208_RC171F730E30_RTRMADP_3_NOBLE-RESULTS.JPG
Mar 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group options narrow as saga heads for March 20 crunch

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening