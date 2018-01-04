Perennial Real Estate and Pontiac Land reach settlement on Capitol Singapore

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
THE deadlock in the fate of Capitol Singapore is finally coming to an end after its major shareholders Perennial Real Estate Holdings Limited and Pontiac Land reached a settlement agreement.
The pact inked on Jan 3 provides a mechanism for either Perennial or Pontiac Land
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo