Pound to face twin forces of BOE and Brexit again

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
London
WITH an initial Brexit deal out of the way, pound traders will be focusing on whether optimism over that lasts and shifts in the Bank of England's thinking this week.
Even with an agreement to move Brexit talks on to trade and no expectations for the BOE to change interest
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo