Precision manufacturer Beyonics opens new integrated Singapore headquarters

PRECISION manufacturer Beyonics unveiled on Wednesday its new S$27 million headquarters in Marsiling, five years after the Singapore-based group was bought out and delisted by Asian private equity fund manager ShawKwei & Partners.

The 230,000 square feet facility replaces four separate manufacturing sites here and will house both Beyonics's manufacturing and engineering businesses.

Chief executive Scott Smith said that the plant is similar to the ones it developed in China, Malaysia and Thailand, and offers a one-stop shop for design and manufacturing, which "reduces supply chain costs, speeds up delivery and increases productivity".

The company plans to draw on robotics, automated guided vehicles and other forms of digitalisation in the new facility to cut cycle time by 30 per cent.

Beyonics will also set up a new business innovation team to develop new manufacturing solutions with improved cost-efficiency and productivity.

Economic Development Board assistant managing director Lim Kok Kiang said in a statement: "Singapore's advanced manufacturing journey builds on the existing strengths of our manufacturing industries.

"Beyonics' investment is testament to Singapore's capabilities in high-value manufacturing and innovation."