Private-sector financier with a public remit

Temasek-backed Clifford Capital is in talks with the govt to develop infrastructure debt as an asset class here to institutional investors.
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 05:50
by
CEO Clive Kerner says increases in banking regulation will make it harder for banks to do the long-term lending needed to make infrastructure projects viable. Hence the need for institutional investors.
FILE PHOTO

CLIFFORD Capital is leading discussions with Singapore government agencies to develop infrastructure debt as an asset class here.

The Temasek-backed structured finance company has been contributing ideas to the Government on how to set up an infrastructure debt takeout facility that will

