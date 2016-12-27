You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Pro wrestling meets formidable challenges in China

World Wrestling Entertainment has started a new service live-streaming Chinese language matches
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161227_WWE27_2662111.jpg
Fans cheering at an arena in Shanghai during a World Wrestling Entertainment professional wrestling show.
PHOTO: NYT

Shanghai

WANG Bin looked down. A man wearing a blue, skintight unitard writhed at his feet. Wang grinned. This was the moment he had been waiting for.

So, too, had Cheng Shi. When Wang lifted the writhing man and slammed him to the floor for a three-count, it completed Mr Cheng's

Most Read

1 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
2 Authorities investigating ISR Capital share price crash
3 Neil McGregor to succeed Tang Kin Fei as Sembcorp group president and CEO
4 Singapore shares close lower; STI dragged down by selling of DBS, OCBC
5 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening