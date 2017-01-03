You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Proposed reverse takeover for Saizen Reit delayed

Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 08:23
by
sandrea@sph.com.sg@AndreaSohBT

THE transaction process on a reverse takeover (RTO) deal between Saizen Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) and Sime Darby Property Singapore that has been brewing since August is taking longer than expected.

In an exchange filing on Tuesday morning, Saizen Reit manager said that because of this, the extraordinary general meeting has not been convened by Dec 31, 2016, as agreed under the implementation agreement.

Work on the proposed RTO remains in progress, and it will make relevant announcements to update unitholders of significant developments and transaction timeline when appropriate, it added.

Under the deal, Sime Darby Property, part of the Malaysian Sime Darby conglomerate, will have its Australian property assets injected into Saizen Reit.
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 The road ahead
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 The model behind HK MTR's gold standard
5 Companies downbeat about 2017 prospects: SBF survey
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening