Prudential appoints new chief agency officer; Great Eastern gets new group chief investment officer

TWO insurers in Singapore have made new senior executive appointments.

Prudential Singapore on Monday said that Roy Lim, its current head of manpower, recruitment and competency, would assume the position of chief agency officer from Sept 1 and oversee the insurer's 4,000 plus agents.

Mr Lim, who joined the insurer in 2014, takes over from Jon Sandham who retired in June this year.

Wilf Blackburn, Prudential Singapore's chief executive, said: "An insurance veteran, Roy brings with him nearly three decades of management experience leading teams across Asia-Pacific in Australia, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.

"During his three years at Prudential Singapore, Roy has proven himself to be both strategic and progressive as a leader, with the ability to motivate teams, drive focused deliveries and inspire confidence. He has played a pivotal role in growing our pool of exclusive financial consultants into one of the largest and most respected in the industry."

Separately, insurer Great Eastern got a new group chief investment officer earlier this month.

Wee Ai Ning takes over from industry veteran Yoon Mun Thim, who was appointed as group chief investment officer in 2009. She is now responsible for formulating the insurer's investment strategies and management of all investments within the group.