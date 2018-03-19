You are here

PSA International full-year net profit up 5.1% to S$1.23 billion

Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 5:30 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

PORT and terminal operator PSA International posted a 5.1 per cent jump in full-year net profit to S$1.23 billion on higher revenue and container throughput at its terminals worldwide.

Revenue for the year ended Dec 31, 2017, was 7.8 per cent higher at S$3.97 billion.

The port and terminal operator handled 74.24 million TEUs (20 foot equivalent units) of cargo during FY2017, up 9.8 per cent from FY2016.

PSA's flagship Singapore terminals contributed almost half of this volume or 33.35 million TEUs, a 9 per cent increase compared to the year before.

PSA terminals outside Singapore accounted for 40.89 million TEUs of throughput, up 10.4 per cent from 2016.

