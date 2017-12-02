You are here
HOT STOCK
Recent dealmaking driving Allied Tech shares
Stock hit 5-year high of S$0.084 on Thursday; speculation that the firm is eyeing new business areas
Singapore
ALLIED Technologies was the most active stock on Friday, with more than 135 million shares changing hands.
A string of recent developments have fuelled market talk that the Catalist-listed maker of precision stamped metal parts could be looking to change out of its
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg