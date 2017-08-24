Reit Association of Singapore appoints Nupur Joshi as new CEO

THE Reit Association of Singapore (Reitas) has appointed Nupur Joshi as its new chief executive officer.

Assuming the role from Sonny Tan, Ms Joshi will helm Reitas together with the executive committee led by Reitas president Chua Tiow Chye.

Mr Chua, who is also deputy group CEO of Mapletree Investments, thanked Mr Tan for his contributions and hard work as the first CEO of the association.

"A pioneer of Reitas, Sonny has played a key role in launching the inaugural association. He has also steered the association in gaining awareness and credibility, which has been proven by the growing number of members," Mr Chua said.

"With the foundation Sonny has put in place, we now welcome Nupur to bring the association to greater heights in its next phase of growth to serve the industry and its members," he added.

Reitas was set up in December 2014 as a non-profit association to promote the growth of Singapore's real estate investment trust (Reit) sector.

Ms Joshi brings with her over 13 years of international experience in investor relations, portfolio management, economic analysis and public accounting. She is currently an independent insight provider at research platform Smartkarma.com Singapore.

Prior to that, she was with Mapletree Logistics Trust as senior portfolio manager and head of investor relations for seven years. She started her career at Jardine Fleming India (now JP Morgan) in Mumbai as chief economist.