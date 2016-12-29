You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Rex unit gets extension of 400m Norwegian kroner credit facility

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 20:02
by
melissat@sph.com.sg@MelissaTanBT

A UNIT of energy firm Rex International Holding has secured an extension of a 400 million Norwegian kroner (S$66.5 million) credit facility, Rex said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday.

Lime Petroleum Norway's credit facility from Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has been extended for two more years from December 2016, Rex said.

It said the facility was first secured in December 2013 and renewed in March 2015, and has already been reduced from 700 million kroner to 400 million kroner.

Rex chief executive officer Mans Lidgren said this was a "bridging" credit facility and that it was "100 per cent backed by tax refund receivables from the Norwegian government for 78 per cent of exploration costs", adding that the group has no long-term loans and borrowings.
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 Changes in Singapore's permanent secretary appointments
3 More changes to Companies Act proposed
4 AusGroup flags potential event of default
5 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening