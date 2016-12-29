You are here

RHT Health Trust taps Fortis's unit Stellant as new investment adviser

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 19:37
by
melissat@sph.com.sg@MelissaTanBT

HOSPITAL owner RHT Health Trust has ditched RGAM Corporation as its investment adviser and tapped Stellant Capital Advisory Services for the job instead, it said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday.

It said it terminated the agreement with RGAM and inked the deal with Stellant on Tuesday "on substantially the same terms".

Stellant is a wholly owned and indirectly held subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare. It will provide investment recommendations and related advisory services to the trust manager until Oct 19, 2017, or an agreed-upon later date, the trust said.
