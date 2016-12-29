You are here
RHT Health Trust taps Fortis's unit Stellant as new investment adviser
HOSPITAL owner RHT Health Trust has ditched RGAM Corporation as its investment adviser and tapped Stellant Capital Advisory Services for the job instead, it said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday.
It said it terminated the agreement with RGAM and inked the deal with Stellant on Tuesday "on substantially the same terms".
Stellant is a wholly owned and indirectly held subsidiary of Fortis Healthcare. It will provide investment recommendations and related advisory services to the trust manager until Oct 19, 2017, or an agreed-upon later date, the trust said.