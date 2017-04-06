You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong

Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 11:26
by
angelat@sph.com.sg

24638796 - 03_07_2012 - hxosim.jpg
Singapore's Ron Sim, who is also OSIM's founder, executive chairman and chief executive officer.
PHOTO: ST FILE

OSIM International, which was delisted from the Singapore Exchange last August, has re-emerged as V3 Group which is seeking a listing on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

In its preliminary prospectus filed on Wednesday, V3 is described as an Asian luxury group in lifestyle and wellness business. Its management team is headed by Singapore's Ron Sim, who is also OSIM's founder, executive chairman and chief executive officer.

V3, formerly known as Vision Three Pte Ltd, was the vehicle Mr Sim used to make a voluntary unconditional cash offer for all the shares it did not own to privatise OSIM. He launched a bid with an initial offer of $1.32 per share, but that was later raised twice to $1.39 after a trading bungle.

Osim is best known for its massage chairs, but it also distributes health supplements at GNC and RichLife stores. The group also owns tea brand TWG.

Credit Suisse, Bank of China and Jefferies are joint sponsors for the initial public offer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Ezra chairman's villa in Sentosa Cove being sold
2 Elaine Kim
3 URA to tackle developers that misrepresent info: Lawrence Wong
4 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
5 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening