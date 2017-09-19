You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Rowsley appoints Credit Suisse (Singapore) as financial adviser in proposed acquisition

Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 9:00 PM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

MAINBOARD-listed Rowsley Limited has appointed Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited as its financial adviser in the proposed acquisition of the entire issued and paid-up share capital of Sasteria Pte Ltd.

In a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday, Rowsley said: "The board also wishes to announce that the company is in the process of preparing and negotiating the terms of the definitive agreements to be entered into in relation to its proposed acquisition of the share capital of Sasteria Pte Ltd. The company will make appropriate update announcement(s) on the proposed transactions at the relevant time."

Rowsley has advised shareholders and investors to refrain from taking any action which may be prejudicial to their interests, and to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the company.

"There is no certainty or assurance as at the date of this announcement that any definitive agreements will be entered into or that the proposed transactions will be proceeded with or, if proceeded with, on the indicative terms previously announced. Shareholders and investors should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubt about the actions they should take."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

On July 18, Rowsley announced its expansion plans in the healthcare business. It said that controlling shareholder and Singapore billionaire Peter Lim had injected 100 per cent of Thomson Medical Pte Ltd and 70.36 per cent of Bursa Malaysia-listed TMC Life Sciences into the firm.

The proposed acquisitions are valued at up to S$1.9 billion.

Rowsley closed trading at S$0.134 on Tuesday, up S$0.007, or 5.5 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Perennial-Yanlord's offer for United Engineers' ordinary shares lapses

Loyz Energy proposes change in name of company to CWX Global Limited

BT reporters win SIAS's top and special journalism awards

ST Engineering unit invests in cyber security business

Spackman acquires 10% of Korean dessert cafe chain in Singapore

Keppel Land buys prime site in Jakarta's CBD to build luxury apartment tower

Editor's Choice

marine19.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Taking stock three years after oil rout

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

August's NODX surge signals strong Q3 economic growth

BT_20170919_SECOE19_3091751.jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Transport

Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Braddell View jumping on en bloc bandwagon
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore electronics manufacturing sector a bright spot for jobs, says NTUC leader

SG Electronics 14918305 (ST FILE).jpg
Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 19, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore, China ink MOU to help businesses resolve disputes under Belt and Road Initiative

Sep 19, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel Land buys prime site in Jakarta's CBD to build luxury apartment tower

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening