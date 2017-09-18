Rowsley appoints new CEO, renews leadership team

MAINBOARD-listed Rowsley has appointed a new chief executive officer with immediate effect.

The real estate developer announced on Monday that Tan Wee Tuck will lead Rowsley's existing portfolio of real estate businesses with a "focus on growth, innovation and renewing the leadership of its design and engineering business".

The board also announced new appointments that will come into effect from Dec 1, 2017.

Lai Huen Poh, managing director of architecture firm RSP, will assume the role of senior managing director, overseeing revenue and the group's design and engineering business which now comprises RSP, Squire Mech and AC Consortium.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

RSP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rowsley. Last year, RSP bought over 65 per cent of Squire Mech for S$19.5 million. Before the deal, RSP already had a 35 per cent stake in Squire Mech.

Lee Kut Cheung, managing director of RSP, will take on the new role of senior director, RSP. In his new role, he will focus on strategic client relationships, oversee major projects and continue to mentor and develop leaders and talents in RSP.

At Squire Mech, Ng Eng Kiong, managing director, will also take on the new role of senior director. He will focus on strategic client relationships, business development and oversee major projects.

Albert Hong, non-executive chairman, RSP, and Chang Meng Teng, non-executive chairman, Squire Mech, will retire from the group on Nov 30, 2017.

Liu Thai Ker, senior director, RSP, will also leave on Nov 30 to pursue his personal interests.

In July, Rowsley announced plans to expand into the healthcare business by acquiring a 100 per cent stake in Thomson Medical Pte Ltd and a 70.36 per cent stake of TMC Life Sciences Berhad.

In an update, Rowsley said on Monday: "Further announcement on the management for Rowsley's healthcare business will be made in due course."