You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Rowsley appoints new CEO, renews leadership team

Mon, Sep 18, 2017 - 7:08 PM
stephluo@sph.com.sg@StephLuoBT

MAINBOARD-listed Rowsley has appointed a new chief executive officer with immediate effect.

The real estate developer announced on Monday that Tan Wee Tuck will lead Rowsley's existing portfolio of real estate businesses with a "focus on growth, innovation and renewing the leadership of its design and engineering business".

The board also announced new appointments that will come into effect from Dec 1, 2017.

Lai Huen Poh, managing director of architecture firm RSP, will assume the role of senior managing director, overseeing revenue and the group's design and engineering business which now comprises RSP, Squire Mech and AC Consortium.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

RSP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rowsley. Last year, RSP bought over 65 per cent of Squire Mech for S$19.5 million. Before the deal, RSP already had a 35 per cent stake in Squire Mech.

Lee Kut Cheung, managing director of RSP, will take on the new role of senior director, RSP. In his new role, he will focus on strategic client relationships, oversee major projects and continue to mentor and develop leaders and talents in RSP.

At Squire Mech, Ng Eng Kiong, managing director, will also take on the new role of senior director. He will focus on strategic client relationships, business development and oversee major projects.

Albert Hong, non-executive chairman, RSP, and Chang Meng Teng, non-executive chairman, Squire Mech, will retire from the group on Nov 30, 2017.

Liu Thai Ker, senior director, RSP, will also leave on Nov 30 to pursue his personal interests.

In July, Rowsley announced plans to expand into the healthcare business by acquiring a 100 per cent stake in Thomson Medical Pte Ltd and a 70.36 per cent stake of TMC Life Sciences Berhad.

In an update, Rowsley said on Monday: "Further announcement on the management for Rowsley's healthcare business will be made in due course."

Companies & Markets

Tee Land to buy six plots of land at Seraya Crescent for S$25.7m

Sembcorp Marine signs LOI for first pair of CGL vessels

Spackman unit wins camera equipment deal for Netflix's Korean production

Trendlines collaborates with China's Haier to develop medtech, agritech startups

Purpose, value, culture drive corporate governance: UK Financial Reporting Council chair

ISR Capital invests S$2.68m in Straits Hi-Rel

Editor's Choice

BT_20170918_YCPROPTECH_8_3078401.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Real Estate

Property agents face prospect of tech takeover

BT_20170918_CHBIKE4QYS_3089034.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Bike-sharing firm gears up for next cycle

Sep 18, 2017
Companies & Markets

Not bound by neat and tidy definition of a foreign player

Most Read

1 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
2 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
3 F1 to rev up Singapore's events calendar till 2021
4 Developers' private-home sales so far this year shoot past 2016's full-year figure
5 Dishing out second chances
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

sgtrade.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports surge 17% in August

sgtrade.jpg
Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 18, 2017
Technology

A*Star, Rolls-Royce and Singapore Aero Engine Services launch S$60m lab to develop smart technologies

Sep 18, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore earmarks S$1.5m to build cybersecurity capability

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening