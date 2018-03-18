You are here

Rowsley to acquire TMC Life Sciences' sale warrants for RM103.75 million

Sun, Mar 18, 2018 - 8:03 PM
The deal involves Rowsley acquiring the privately-held Thomson Medical and a 70.36 per cent stake in Malaysia-listed TMC Life Sciences.
ROWSLEY on Saturday updated that the consideration for the TMC Life Sciences sale warrants will be RM103.75 million (S$34.81 million) - being their volume-weighted average price traded on Bursa Securities for the one-month period leading up to March 19, 2018.

This is part of Rowsley's plans to acquire the Thomson Medical healthcare businesses from controlling shareholder Peter Lim for S$1.6 billion, to be paid mostly in stock. This was announced last December.

To foot the bill, Rowsley will issue Mr Lim 21.3 billion new shares at S$0.075 apiece. Mr Lim will also offload some 597.3 million TMC warrants to Rowsley in exchange for about S$40.2 million in cash, it said at the time.

