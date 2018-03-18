You are here
Rowsley to acquire TMC Life Sciences' sale warrants for RM103.75 million
ROWSLEY on Saturday updated that the consideration for the TMC Life Sciences sale warrants will be RM103.75 million (S$34.81 million) - being their volume-weighted average price traded on Bursa Securities for the one-month period leading up to March 19, 2018.
This is part of Rowsley's plans to acquire the Thomson Medical healthcare businesses from controlling shareholder Peter Lim for S$1.6 billion, to be paid mostly in stock. This was announced last December.
The deal involves Rowsley acquiring the privately-held Thomson Medical and a 70.36 per cent stake in Malaysia-listed TMC Life Sciences.
To foot the bill, Rowsley will issue Mr Lim 21.3 billion new shares at S$0.075 apiece. Mr Lim will also offload some 597.3 million TMC warrants to Rowsley in exchange for about S$40.2 million in cash, it said at the time.