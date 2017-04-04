You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

S i2i to acquire e-commerce platform from Softbank-led fund

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 08:28
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

Softbank.jpg
In consideration of the proposed acquisition, Affinity will allot and issue an aggregate of 22.5 million new ordinary shares to SB ISAT Fund at an issue price of S$0.28 each.
PHOTO: REUTERS

S i2i announced on Monday that its wholly-owned subsidiary Affinity Capital has entered into an asset transfer agreement with SB ISAT Fund, a limited liability partnership incorporated in the Cayman Islands, for the proposed acquisition of an e-commerce platform.

In consideration of the proposed acquisition, Affinity will allot and issue an aggregate of 22.5 million new ordinary shares to SB ISAT Fund at an issue price of S$0.28 each.

Upon completion of the asset transfer agreement, the company's equity interest in Affinity will be diluted from 100 per cent to 50 per cent plus one ordinary share issued in the capital of Affinity.

In a filing to Singapore Exchange on Tuesday, the group said the proposed acquisition is in line with its plans to expand into innovative areas including e-commerce. This operation, with time, may include the entire universe of distribution channels offered by the e-commerce platform led by the Fund.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company will be convening an extraordinary general meeting to seek shareholders' approval for the proposed transaction.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
3 Softening of medical tourism nudges health groups overseas
4 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
5 World's first Asia ex-Japan Reit ETF lists on Singapore Exchange
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening